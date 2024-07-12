Jefferies Financial Group Increases Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $14.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 4.0 %

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 851,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,464,679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122,794.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 126,478 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $12,604,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.