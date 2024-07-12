Jefferies Financial Group Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$85.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Eight Capital raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.27.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
