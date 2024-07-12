Jefferies Financial Group Raises Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $21.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 363,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,815. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after buying an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,224,000 after purchasing an additional 216,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,225,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

