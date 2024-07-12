Jefferies Financial Group Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$26.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.
LUG has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.68.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
