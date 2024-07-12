Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.06) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JET2. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.34) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday.

LON JET2 traded up GBX 53.37 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,403.37 ($17.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,423. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 771.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,324.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,354.01. Jet2 has a 1 year low of GBX 960 ($12.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,568 ($20.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

