John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $18.07 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 27,549 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,524,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,084,000 after buying an additional 3,918,234 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,883,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,683,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

