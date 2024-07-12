John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $6.72 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.85. 2,700,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.98. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

