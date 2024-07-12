John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Intel by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 19,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 873,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 52.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,083,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,225,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

