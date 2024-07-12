John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. 151,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

