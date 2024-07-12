John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% during the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 30,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 70,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 898,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,150,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 27.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6,610.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem
In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on XYL
Xylem Stock Performance
Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.79. The stock had a trading volume of 80,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.33. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Xylem Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
Read More
