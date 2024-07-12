John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.30

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.77. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 100,308 shares.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
