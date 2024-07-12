John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.30

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.77. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 100,308 shares.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.