JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up about 1.4% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.36% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $42,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS BBJP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 1,579,782 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.