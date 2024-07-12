JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $184.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $204.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.94.

Shares of JBHT opened at $163.31 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 17,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

