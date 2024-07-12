JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.51. 46,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 11,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.