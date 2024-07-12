JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,574,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,344. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

