Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Short Interest Update

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance

Juniata Valley Financial stock remained flat at $11.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. Juniata Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

Juniata Valley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Juniata Valley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 90.23%.

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.