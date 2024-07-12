Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $56.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.96.

Get Comerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMA

Comerica Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comerica has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Comerica by 2,723.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.