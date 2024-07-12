Kenny Wilson Acquires 200 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £150 ($192.14).

Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Kenny Wilson acquired 176 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($191.62).

On Monday, May 13th, Kenny Wilson bought 190 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($192.26).

Dr. Martens Stock Up 2.2 %

Dr. Martens stock traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 76.50 ($0.98). 1,685,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,503. Dr. Martens plc has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.08). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of £735.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.01.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

Dr. Martens Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.