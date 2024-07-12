KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL) Insider Buys A$35,720.35 in Stock

KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Gerard bought 333,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,720.35 ($24,135.37).
KGL Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
KGL Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KGL Resources
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for KGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.