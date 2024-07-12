Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Down 48.6% in June

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kidpik Stock Performance

PIK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 59,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,840. Kidpik has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 358.72% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.