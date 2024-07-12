Kingfisher’s (KGF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.20) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

KGF has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.91) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.14) to GBX 310 ($3.97) in a report on Tuesday.

LON:KGF traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 272 ($3.48). The company had a trading volume of 6,632,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.43. The company has a market cap of £5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,511.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 198.30 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 274 ($3.51).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

