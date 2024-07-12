Kingfisher’s (KGF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.20) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.
KGF has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.91) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.14) to GBX 310 ($3.97) in a report on Tuesday.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
