KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $117.00 at Barclays

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

NYSE:KKR opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.95. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

