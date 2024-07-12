Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1,686.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,639,000 after purchasing an additional 132,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $4,674,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after buying an additional 1,794,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

KNX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,159. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

