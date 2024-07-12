Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $41.48 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $41.48 million and $1.63 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00040846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00042106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017044 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,159,481 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

