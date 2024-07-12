Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 297.4% in June

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 297.4% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,637,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
Shares of KKPNY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 256,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,851. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.