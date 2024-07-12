Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.01

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 77503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kovitz Core Equity ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.