Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.01

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 77503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

