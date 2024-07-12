Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Up 5%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 360,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,365,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNUT

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,130,000 after buying an additional 4,263,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 25.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 469,379 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,734,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.