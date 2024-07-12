Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up to $55.03

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.03, but opened at $56.43. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 53,195 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

The stock has a market cap of $618.77 million, a PE ratio of -786.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

