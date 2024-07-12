KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) Trading 14.1% Higher

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 528,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,193,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.51.

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 967.70% and a negative return on equity of 520.61%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KWESST Micro Systems Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

