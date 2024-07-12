Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($4.48) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KYMR. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,200 shares of company stock worth $18,219,660. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,560,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $255,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

