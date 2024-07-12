Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.57. Approximately 87,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 670,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Specifically, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,200 shares of company stock worth $18,219,660 over the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 996,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after purchasing an additional 422,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,333,000 after purchasing an additional 113,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

