L7 Price Tops $0.0745 (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, L7 has traded down 87.7% against the US dollar. One L7 token can now be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. L7 has a market cap of $22,348.08 and $466,764.22 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About L7

L7’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.08305702 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $492,117.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

