Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND) Insider Glenn Featherby Acquires 2,500,000 Shares

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Featherby acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($64,045.09).
Landore Resources Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of LND opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.50 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.67. Landore Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15).
About Landore Resources
