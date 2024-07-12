Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND) Insider Glenn Featherby Acquires 2,500,000 Shares

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Featherby acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($64,045.09).

Landore Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LND opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.50 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.67. Landore Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Get Landore Resources alerts:

About Landore Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Landore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.