Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $144.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.69.

NYSE:LEN opened at $155.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.21. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after acquiring an additional 351,698 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,998,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

