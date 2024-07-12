Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $570.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $550.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.00.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $557.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.41. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $328.08 and a 12-month high of $564.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $15,416,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Lennox International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,795,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

