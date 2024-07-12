Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 4,128 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2704 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.