Leuthold Group LLC Buys 4,944 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,104,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 926,461 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,477,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after buying an additional 639,201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 451,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,123. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

