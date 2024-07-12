Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,956,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

PRGS traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 103,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,389. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PRGS. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

View Our Latest Report on Progress Software

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.