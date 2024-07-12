Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 117,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,279. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $213.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.52. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

