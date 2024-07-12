Leuthold Group LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 97.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IEZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 90,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $271.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.