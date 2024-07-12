Leuthold Group LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.09% of Wix.com worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1,378.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.59.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.05. 185,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $178.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average is $138.63.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

