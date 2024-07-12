Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 180,464 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 463,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 53,792 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,191,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 285,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 454,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 161,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 798,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Insider Activity

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

