Leuthold Group LLC Sells 144 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AerCap by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,082 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 46,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AerCap Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $96.30. 599,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,438. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. AerCap’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

