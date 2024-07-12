Leuthold Group LLC Sells 269 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.49. 681,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,853. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

