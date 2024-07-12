Leuthold Group LLC Sells 405 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

