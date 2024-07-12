Leuthold Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 28,443 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNR traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $220.53. 73,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.16 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

