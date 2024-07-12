Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.21

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 2166717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Read More
