Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.21

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 2166717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

