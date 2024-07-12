Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.94

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 67738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LILA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 652,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 304.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 21.6% in the first quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

