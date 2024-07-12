LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of LiveOne in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LiveOne’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of LiveOne in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. LiveOne has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVO. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveOne by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 55,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 71.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 156,891 shares in the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

