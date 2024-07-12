LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

RAMP opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 174.61 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,457 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 732,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in LiveRamp by 182.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 549,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $16,546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after acquiring an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

